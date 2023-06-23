Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Boosted by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 436,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $47,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $103.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

