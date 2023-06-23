Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.1% during the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.6% during the first quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 17,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.9% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 34,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 30,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 32,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $103.31 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.62.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

