FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) PT Raised to $380.00

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CICC Research assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $441.30.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $404.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $403.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.56. FactSet Research Systems has a twelve month low of $360.06 and a twelve month high of $474.13. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,878 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after buying an additional 52,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,249,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,712,000 after acquiring an additional 16,356 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,034,000 after purchasing an additional 77,980 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

