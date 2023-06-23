Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $810.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Price Performance

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total value of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,576.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,972,322.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,659 shares of company stock worth $2,783,764. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FICO opened at $785.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $757.84 and a 200-day moving average of $689.88. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $385.01 and a fifty-two week high of $815.64.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $380.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.31 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 26.94%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

