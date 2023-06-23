Fastly Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 20,797 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 61% compared to the average volume of 12,883 call options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Fastly from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE FSLY opened at $16.10 on Friday. Fastly has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $117.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 74,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $975,686.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,328,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,494,185.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fastly news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 74,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $975,686.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,328,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,494,185.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $187,091.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,563,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,010,109.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,942 shares of company stock worth $3,664,419. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 886.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

