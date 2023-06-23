Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 729.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Shares of FNF opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.26.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

