Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,524 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $53.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.66. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.57 and a twelve month high of $105.16. The company has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -7.38%.

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $186,871.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FIS. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

