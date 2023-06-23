Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,487 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FITB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 3.2 %

FITB stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average of $30.09.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Insider Activity at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

