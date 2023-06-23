FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Insider Heather L. Hasson Sells 29,791 Shares

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) insider Heather L. Hasson sold 29,791 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $241,009.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,331,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,768,938.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FIGS Trading Down 0.7 %

FIGS stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.57. FIGS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.14, a PEG ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.49.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.65 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on FIGS from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in FIGS by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FIGS by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in FIGS by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,045,000 after acquiring an additional 71,590 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

