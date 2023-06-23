Financial Review: Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) vs. Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO)

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) and Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cazoo Group and Vroom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cazoo Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Vroom 0 2 0 0 2.00

Cazoo Group presently has a consensus target price of $20.47, suggesting a potential upside of 1,537.33%. Vroom has a consensus target price of $1.30, suggesting a potential downside of 4.41%. Given Cazoo Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cazoo Group is more favorable than Vroom.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

49.8% of Cazoo Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Vroom shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Cazoo Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Vroom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Cazoo Group has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vroom has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cazoo Group and Vroom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cazoo Group N/A N/A N/A Vroom -17.72% -74.00% -18.63%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cazoo Group and Vroom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cazoo Group $1.54 billion 0.03 -$870.63 million N/A N/A Vroom $1.95 billion 0.10 -$451.91 million ($1.56) -0.87

Vroom has higher revenue and earnings than Cazoo Group.

Summary

Cazoo Group beats Vroom on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cazoo Group

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. Cazoo Group Ltd was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc. operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc. and changed its name to Vroom, Inc. in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

