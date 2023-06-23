First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Solar by 160.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in First Solar by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in First Solar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in First Solar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on First Solar from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.92.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar Price Performance

In related news, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total value of $2,185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total value of $2,185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,289,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,857. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $187.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.36. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 479.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

