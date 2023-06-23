Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down to $6.63

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.63, but opened at $6.48. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 297,650 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Full Truck Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Shen Neil Nanpeng bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

