Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Down to $6.63

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.63, but opened at $6.48. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 297,650 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Full Truck Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.41.
Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.
