Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 3,402 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $131.17 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $119.11 billion, a PE ratio of 66.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.62 and a 200-day moving average of $133.35.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

