Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 8,514 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $194,739,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 27.7% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 12,686,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,196 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 273.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,255,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,137,000 after acquiring an additional 919,165 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 204.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,325,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,940,000 after acquiring an additional 889,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 11.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,923,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,965,000 after acquiring an additional 619,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK opened at $27.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. WestRock has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $43.37.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

