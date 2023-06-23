Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 972 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 252,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,727,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 601,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,361,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,876,475. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $88.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.77 and a 200-day moving average of $76.91. The stock has a market cap of $38.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.73. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 39.27%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, March 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.12.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

