Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,149 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth about $485,095,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,435,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,333,675 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,773 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,077 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,152,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,617,000 after acquiring an additional 871,579 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $30.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.84. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on WY shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

