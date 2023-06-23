Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Polaris in the third quarter worth $390,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Polaris by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Polaris by 0.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Polaris by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Polaris by 105.8% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $116.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $123.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.60.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 31.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PII has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.27.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

