Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $85,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,045.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $7,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at $12,307,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $88.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.07 and a beta of 1.28. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $99.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.53.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 226.22%. Analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

