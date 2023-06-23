Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,861 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth about $1,376,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.3% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,848 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $135.54 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.67 and a 52-week high of $152.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.27 and a 200-day moving average of $132.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.18. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $707,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,873 shares of company stock worth $5,930,758 in the last three months. 30.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DKS has been the topic of several research reports. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

