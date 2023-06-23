Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,908 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Graco by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,771,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,981,000 after purchasing an additional 369,725 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 102,901.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Graco by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,846,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,458,000 after acquiring an additional 80,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Graco by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,101,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,362,000 after acquiring an additional 99,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE GGG opened at $84.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $56.76 and a one year high of $86.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.24.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.87 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,790.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $228,879.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,790.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $1,198,044.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,089.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,358 shares of company stock worth $5,367,802. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

Graco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.