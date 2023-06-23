Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 196.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,508 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 0.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in Nutrien by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR opened at $59.67 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $102.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.41.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.43). Nutrien had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nutrien from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Nutrien from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.