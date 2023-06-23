Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.67 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,633 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Howmet Aerospace by 22.7% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $6,704,000. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,973,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,198,000 after purchasing an additional 67,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $46.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.84 and a 12-month high of $47.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.94.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

