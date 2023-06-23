Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $3.09 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $364,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 20.6% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 336.9% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the first quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $455.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $484.00 and its 200 day moving average is $496.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.58 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total transaction of $683,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,248 shares of company stock worth $1,678,501 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.