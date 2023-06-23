Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $3.63 Million Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,213 shares in the company, valued at $40,426,303.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,213 shares in the company, valued at $40,426,303.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $5,627,665. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BMRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.65.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $95.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 251.61 and a beta of 0.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.53 and a 12 month high of $117.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.16.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The firm had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.53 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

