Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $3.73 Million Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $3,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,633,000 after buying an additional 362,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,740,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,312,000 after acquiring an additional 179,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,851,000 after acquiring an additional 40,712 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,157,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000,000 after acquiring an additional 68,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.17.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $53.78 and a 52 week high of $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.47 and its 200 day moving average is $59.92.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

