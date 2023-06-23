Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $3.95 Million Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,575 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,540 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Teleflex by 526.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 9.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Teleflex by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.38.

Teleflex Stock Down 0.6 %

Teleflex stock opened at $243.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.48. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $276.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,956.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.