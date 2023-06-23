Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 26,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 891.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 101,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 91,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FTNT opened at $71.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.29. The company has a market capitalization of $56.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $74.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $535,759.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.40 per share, with a total value of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $535,759.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,788. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.