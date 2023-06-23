Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $4,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,751,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,730,000 after buying an additional 49,461 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,159,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,652,000 after buying an additional 519,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,938,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,109,000 after buying an additional 67,221 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after buying an additional 739,380 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,717,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,946,000 after buying an additional 132,110 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $78.26 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $92.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day moving average is $80.98.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.36. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.73%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAN. Redburn Partners began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

