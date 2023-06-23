Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $5.45 Million Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 311,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 97,520 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CVE opened at $16.32 on Friday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $17.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 2.24.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.