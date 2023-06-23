Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $85.40 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 40,644 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.0% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $85,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HD opened at $301.19 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.80. The stock has a market cap of $302.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

