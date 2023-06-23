Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,708 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 35,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 42.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 37,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRU. Barclays reduced their price target on TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

TransUnion Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 18,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $1,375,830.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,608.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director George M. Awad sold 7,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $518,902.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,502.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 18,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $1,375,830.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,608.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 56,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,830,250 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRU stock opened at $74.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $940.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.69 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.