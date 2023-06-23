Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.00.

NOC opened at $458.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $429.10 and a one year high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

