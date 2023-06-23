Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,421.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,984 shares of company stock worth $3,346,649. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $175.69 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $183.33. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.34.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

