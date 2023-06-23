Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 32,861 Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 72.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,861 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,919,000 after acquiring an additional 28,516 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Block by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 17,619 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Block by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Block by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Block in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of SQ stock opened at $64.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.02. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $93.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of -106.81 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. CLSA lowered shares of Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $93.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,321.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,077 shares of company stock worth $13,045,378 over the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

