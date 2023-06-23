Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 64 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOH opened at $287.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.42. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.50.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

