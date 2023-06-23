Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,324 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Garmin by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its position in Garmin by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,316,000 after buying an additional 84,494 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Garmin Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.80.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $103.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.21 and its 200 day moving average is $99.77. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $108.32.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.40%.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Articles

