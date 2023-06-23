Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 107.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 27,821 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.8% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 66,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 41,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,679,000 after acquiring an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Insider Activity

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $12,006,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SSNC stock opened at $58.71 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $64.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.42.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

