Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 61,545 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 target price on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.14.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $62.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.36. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $69.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

