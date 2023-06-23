Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 116,936 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,936 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. 40.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HRL opened at $40.62 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $51.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.18.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 64.33%.

In related news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,886.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,305,404 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

