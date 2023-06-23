Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,741 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,303,042,000 after purchasing an additional 60,794 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,489,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,143,579,000 after purchasing an additional 679,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $733,197,000 after purchasing an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $385,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

EPAM stock opened at $218.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.79. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $462.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.08. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $320.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.50.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.