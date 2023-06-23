Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,984 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 352.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DXC shares. TheStreet cut shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

DXC Technology Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:DXC opened at $26.81 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $33.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a positive return on equity of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.