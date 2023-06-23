Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,996 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $4,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter.

US Foods Stock Performance

NYSE USFD opened at $42.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.47. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $42.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.70.

Insider Activity

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 3,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $124,879.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other US Foods news, EVP Steven Guberman sold 3,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $124,879.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $99,844.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on USFD. Morgan Stanley raised shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.73.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

