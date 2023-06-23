Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 22,722 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,722 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Dell Technologies by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Barclays increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

DELL stock opened at $51.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average is $42.43. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $51.44.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 56.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $964,998.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,365.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 22,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $964,998.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,365.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 506,388 shares of company stock valued at $21,455,648. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

