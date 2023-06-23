Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,279 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,279 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Mosaic by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 391,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,162,000 after acquiring an additional 229,908 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Mosaic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 90,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Mosaic by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MOS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Mosaic from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

Mosaic Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $35.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $63.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.15.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mosaic

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

