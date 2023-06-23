Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 23,621 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,621 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $57,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $4,843,055.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 630,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,328,477.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 44,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $4,843,055.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 630,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,328,477.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 27,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,764,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,926. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 99,332 shares of company stock valued at $10,317,543 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $109.73 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $83.58 and a 1 year high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.21 and its 200 day moving average is $97.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

