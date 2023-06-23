Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 262 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,612,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,211 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 724,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,738,000 after acquiring an additional 56,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,544,000 after acquiring an additional 30,114 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 429,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,289,000 after acquiring an additional 32,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $98,690,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTN. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.22.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:MTN opened at $247.53 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.91 and a 12-month high of $269.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.89.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.70). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 113.81%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

