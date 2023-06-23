Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 287 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,499,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 462,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,101,000 after acquiring an additional 219,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,742,000 after purchasing an additional 213,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,209,000 after purchasing an additional 196,152 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.69.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

NYSE WSM opened at $120.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.66 and a 1-year high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.