Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 287 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,499,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 462,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,101,000 after acquiring an additional 219,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,742,000 after purchasing an additional 213,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 294.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,209,000 after purchasing an additional 196,152 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.69.
Williams-Sonoma Price Performance
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 72.68% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.
Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 23.65%.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
