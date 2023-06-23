Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 295 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PNW. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.36.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

PNW stock opened at $82.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $84.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.48.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Articles

