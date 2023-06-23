Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 4,157 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 3,860.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.76.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $154.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.77 and a 200 day moving average of $196.89. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.47 and a 1 year high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

