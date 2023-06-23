Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 52,843 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 52,843 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.0% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $82,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.68.

Chevron Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $152.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.85. The company has a market cap of $289.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

